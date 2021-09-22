MSDH: 1,557 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths reported on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state had added more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases to its records.

MSDH said that 1,557 new coronavirus cases and 22 new deaths had been reported by Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Fifteen of the deaths happened between Sept. 14 and Sept. 21. Another seven were discovered during a review of death certificates from Aug. 25 to Sept. 12.

Of the new deaths, four were reported in the Pine Belt with two in Marion County and one in Jones and Wayne County each. Around 192 new cases were reported in the area.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 479,326 and 9,353, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 54,190 COVID-19 cases and 966 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,132 cases, 92 deaths

Forrest: 13,078 cases, 236 deaths

Jasper: 3,131 cases, 62 deaths

Jones: 13,321 cases, 223 deaths

Lamar: 10,163 cases, 130 deaths

Marion: 4,073 cases, 104 deaths

Perry: 1,985 cases, 53 deaths

Wayne: 4,307 cases, 66 deaths

MSDH also reported around 440,450 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus. This number has not changed since yesterday’s report.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,754,204 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,287,822 people fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older. The Moderna vaccine and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have a minimum age requirement of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

