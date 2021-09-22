Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Mississippi is getting its first food prescription program to help kids eat healthy

By Carmen Poe
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A donation from Amerigroup to University Mississippi Medical Center will launch the state’s first Food Rx Program.

This is a partnership between Amerigroup, Mississippi Food Network, and UMMC.

Amerigroup donated $25,000 dollars to help figure out which kids aren’t getting the proper nutrition they need.

A particular group of pediatricians at Children’s of Mississippi will screen for food insecurities and determine whether the food is medicine program is appropriate for the kids.

Specifically, they’ll look for how many meals kids are eating a day, what kinds of meals, and what’s available to them regularly.

Then, families will get a food prescription to the food pantry supported by Mississippi Food Network inside Jackson Medical Mall.

The challenge is always making sure people have access to healthy foods, doctors say.

Healthy food advocates say Mississippi has one of the worst hunger problems in America; almost one in four Mississippians don’t have enough to eat.

In Jackson, 29% of children are considered food insecure.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson Turner
Man charged with killing his father in Jones Co.
The Hattiesburg City Council held an executive session on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Hattiesburg City Council votes to close 2 local clubs
Alajah Mark
Hattiesburg woman found safe
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, at approximately 7:59 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to...
3 people are dead after car crash on U.S. Hwy. 98 in Marion Co.
The victim, formerly known as Escatawpa Jane Doe, has been identified as Clara Birdlong, born...
Possible victim of serial killer Sam Little found in Jackson County identified

Latest News

Federal appeals court hears arguments in Mississippi’s felony voting ban case
Federal appeals court hears arguments in Mississippi’s felony voting ban case
Federal appeals court hears arguments in Mississippi’s felony voting ban case
Federal appeals court hears arguments in Mississippi’s felony voting ban case
.
Court docs: Man used firework to damage AT&T transmission site in Miss.
The event will be hosted on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine event to be hosted at Pineview Apartments in Hattiesburg
Ward One Alderman Gerald Steele proposed the plan.
Petal aldermen approves ‘Steele Plan’ at Tuesday meeting