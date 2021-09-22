MDOC probation officer accused of carrying on embezzlement scheme in Forrest Co.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi Department of Corrections probation officer has been arrested by the State Auditor’s Office after being accused of carrying out an embezzlement scheme in Forrest County.

State Auditor Shad White announced Wednesday that Special Agents from his office arrested Dendrick Hurd after he was indicted on two counts of embezzlement in the county. He was transported to the Forrest County Jail as he waits for his bail to be set by the court.

According to White’s office, Hurd is accused of abusing his position as an MDOC Probation/Parole Agent and embezzling money from people attempting to pay court-sentenced fees and fines.

Hurd supposedly directed probationers under his supervision to purchase money orders and leave them blank, along with allegedly recording his information on the money orders and negotiated them to benefit himself. He was reported to OSA when probationers’ MDOC accounts did not reflect these money order payments.

“Taking advantage of probationers will not be allowed,” said White. “We will continue to root out fraud wherever we find it.”

If convicted, Hurd faces up to 20 years in prison or $5,000 in fines for each charge of embezzlement.

The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Lin Carter.

If you or anyone you know may be a victim of a scheme similar to this one, you can file a complaint online by clicking the red “Report Fraud” button at www.osa.ms.gov or by calling during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

