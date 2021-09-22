Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MDOC probation officer accused of carrying on embezzlement scheme in Forrest Co.

If convicted, Hurd faces up to 20 years in prison or $5,000 in fines for each charge of...
If convicted, Hurd faces up to 20 years in prison or $5,000 in fines for each charge of embezzlement.(State Auditor Shad White)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi Department of Corrections probation officer has been arrested by the State Auditor’s Office after being accused of carrying out an embezzlement scheme in Forrest County.

State Auditor Shad White announced Wednesday that Special Agents from his office arrested Dendrick Hurd after he was indicted on two counts of embezzlement in the county. He was transported to the Forrest County Jail as he waits for his bail to be set by the court.

According to White’s office, Hurd is accused of abusing his position as an MDOC Probation/Parole Agent and embezzling money from people attempting to pay court-sentenced fees and fines.

Hurd supposedly directed probationers under his supervision to purchase money orders and leave them blank, along with allegedly recording his information on the money orders and negotiated them to benefit himself. He was reported to OSA when probationers’ MDOC accounts did not reflect these money order payments.

“Taking advantage of probationers will not be allowed,” said White. “We will continue to root out fraud wherever we find it.”

If convicted, Hurd faces up to 20 years in prison or $5,000 in fines for each charge of embezzlement.

The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Lin Carter.

If you or anyone you know may be a victim of a scheme similar to this one, you can file a complaint online by clicking the red “Report Fraud” button at www.osa.ms.gov or by calling during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson Turner
Man charged with killing his father in Jones Co.
The Hattiesburg City Council held an executive session on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Hattiesburg City Council votes to close 2 local clubs
The victim, formerly known as Escatawpa Jane Doe, has been identified as Clara Birdlong, born...
Possible victim of serial killer Sam Little found in Jackson County identified
Alajah Mark
Hattiesburg woman found safe
Officials with JCSD say the shooting was reported happening on Magnolia Road near U.S. Highway...
UPDATE: 1 man dead, 1 man in custody following shooting near U.S. 11

Latest News

MDOT
Traffic Alert cleared on U.S. Hwy. 49 north of Hattiesburg
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, at approximately 7:59 am, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to...
3 people are dead after car crash on U.S. Hwy. 98 in Marion Co.
The Hattiesburg Public School is looking into allegations of sexual assault against a student...
HPSD investigating sexual assault allegations at Rowan Elementary
Blanks was previously arrested in 2020 for breaking into the high school but he was out on bond...
Burglary suspect arrested inside South Jones High School