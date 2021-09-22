Win Stuff
Lamar Christian School History teacher wins Golden Apple Award

This month's WDAM 7 and TEC Golden Apple Award winner is a Lamar Christian School history...
This month's WDAM 7 and TEC Golden Apple Award winner is a Lamar Christian School history teacher.(wdam)
By Karrie Leggett-Brown
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This month’s WDAM 7 and TEC Golden Apple Award Winner is Lamar Christian School History and Debate Teacher, Jason Broome.

He may teach about the past, but he challenges students to create positive futures for themselves.

The nominator tells us this teacher does this by encouraging students to be good people first.

Broome explained why he guides his students in this way.

“I care about them academically, but more than anything, I want them to leave school being people of character and understanding how to navigate life,” Broome said. “If they can get that from me that is going to carry them through just about anything. That is the main thing for me, it’s about people, it’s about relationships first and academics is really second,”

Broome wanted to leave this message for his students past, and present.

“I want to say to all my students, this hasn’t felt like work to me. I just love being with you. I enjoy the time I spend with you. As much as you may have enjoyed me, I’ve enjoyed you, too,” Broome said.

“I get joy from you and excitement and enthusiasm from you. You may feel that from me, but it comes from you and I am giving it back to you. This is not just a job to me, it’s not just work, it’s a calling.”

