Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

IRS: Some child tax credit payments delayed

Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.
Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some families are still waiting for their September child tax credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service.

The monthly installments were expected by Sept. 15.

The IRS says it distributed $15 billion in credits to about 35 million families last week.

According to the agency, it’s aware some families have not yet received their payments and is looking into it.

Eligible families can get up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one between the ages of 6 and 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson Turner
Man charged with killing his father in Jones Co.
The Hattiesburg City Council held an executive session on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Hattiesburg City Council votes to close 2 local clubs
The victim, formerly known as Escatawpa Jane Doe, has been identified as Clara Birdlong, born...
Possible victim of serial killer Sam Little found in Jackson County identified
Officials with JCSD say the shooting was reported happening on Magnolia Road near U.S. Highway...
UPDATE: 1 man dead, 1 man in custody following shooting near U.S. 11
Alajah Mark
Hattiesburg woman found safe

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Jules Woodson, center, of Colorado Springs,...
Top Southern Baptist committee funds sex abuse probe
President Joe Biden is pushing well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under...
Biden doubles US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, shown after being vaccinated, is headed home a month after he...
Jesse Jackson released from Chicago facility after COVID-19 recovery
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas responds to images showing migrants being...
Mayorkas said images migrant treatment in Texas 'not who we are'