HPSD investigating sexual assault allegations at Rowan Elementary

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public School is looking into allegations of sexual assault against a student at the Rowan Elementary School. According to reports from the victim’s mother, who contacted WDAM, her 8-year-old son was sexually assaulted inside an elementary school bathroom by another male student. She said the incident occurred right before school let out on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, The Hattiesburg Public School District released a statement to WDAM.

“Hattiesburg Public Schools is aware of an alleged incident involving a student at Rowan Elementary School. We take all allegations regarding the safety and security of our students seriously and immediately began an investigation, which is still ongoing. We cannot comment further on the matter at this time. However, we are taking all appropriate steps concerning the investigation and reporting of this matter.”

Since this is an active investigation, the school would not provide further details about the incident.

The mother of the victim told WDAM that she wants justice for her son.

