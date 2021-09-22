Win Stuff
Hattiesburg woman reported missing

Alajah Mark, 20, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on September 20, 2021, around 9 a.m. at her...
Alajah Mark, 20, of Hattiesburg, was last seen on September 20, 2021, around 9 a.m. at her residence in the 3600 block of Campbell Drive.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Twenty-year-old Alajah Mark of Hattiesburg was last seen on Sept. 20, 2021, around 9 a.m. at her residence in the 3600 block of Campbell Drive.

She could be driving a light blue 2020 Totoya Corolla with the tag number: FRG 2624.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police.

