Hattiesburg woman reported missing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Twenty-year-old Alajah Mark of Hattiesburg was last seen on Sept. 20, 2021, around 9 a.m. at her residence in the 3600 block of Campbell Drive.

She could be driving a light blue 2020 Totoya Corolla with the tag number: FRG 2624.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police.

