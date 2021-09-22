Hattiesburg City Council votes to close 2 local clubs

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two local clubs in Hattiesburg may be closed for public safety issues.

According to Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado, the Hattiesburg City Council held an executive meeting on Tuesday afternoon. At the meeting, the council discussed a motion to close Club Empire and to keep Ropers Rockin’ Country from reopening.

Delgado said the council was told both clubs were public nuisances due to the large number of police calls made about the locations.

She said that the council was told that there were about 200 police calls made about these locations over a five-year period. While she said Ropers was closed for about a year, it received about 125 calls during its time open. Club Empire, however, received around 75 calls over the full five-year period.

Delgado said she was not sure about passing the motion without getting more information about the nature of the police calls.

“I do not feel in a good conscious I could vote on this point. I have questions that I need answers to,” Delgado said.

She said the council was asked to make a resolution on the motion and a vote was held. The motion passed 4 - 1, with Delgado being the one council member to vote against the motion.

According to a post by Ropers Rockin County’s Facebook page, the establishment was set to open in October. They originally posted that the club would open in September.

This article will be updated when more information is provided.

