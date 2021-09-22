Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Escaped Pearl River County inmates arrested overnight; 3 others charged with helping the fugitives

Two inmates who escaped from Pearl River County Jail early Sunday are now back in custody, said...
Two inmates who escaped from Pearl River County Jail early Sunday are now back in custody, said authorities.(Pearl River Co. Sheriff Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two inmates are back in custody after escaping from the Pearl River County jail over the weekend. Rodney Wayne Smith and Jonathan Theo Culpepper were arrested early Wednesday morning.

According to Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, authorities received a tip Tuesday night that the men were hiding out in a home on Camp Road. Deputies from the sheriff’s department, along with US Marshals and Picayune Police officers descended on the house just after midnight. Smith ran from the home, but was captured after a short chase. Culpepper was found hiding inside.

Both men are charged with felony escape. Three other people - Lisa Annemarie Fornea, Joseph Head, and Mary Riley - are being charged with aiding accessory after the fact for helping the men evade authorities.

Smith and Culpepper, along with two other county inmates, escaped from the Lenoir-Rowell Criminal Justice Center in the early-morning hours of Sept. 19.

Inmates David Charles Smith and Wilmer Jose Pavon-Hercules were taken into custody not long after escaping. Culpepper and Rodney Wayne Smith, who is also known as “Hot Rod,” evaded capture for more than 48 hours before being taken back into custody.

At the time of the escape, Rodney Wayne Smith was being held in the Pearl River County Jail awaiting transfer to prison after being sentenced in June to 14 years for manufacturing methamphetamine. Culpepper is being held on charges of taking a motor vehicle and controlled substance violations. David Charles Smith is charged with arson of a residence. Pavon-Hercules is being held on multiple charges, including DUI, simple assault, resisting arrest, and several other charges.

All four inmates are also now facing an additional charge for escaping.

Smith and Culpepper have both been captured!!!!!! On 09/19/2021, in the early morning hours, four county inmates...

Posted by Pearl River County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, September 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson Turner
Man charged with killing his father in Jones Co.
The Hattiesburg City Council held an executive session on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Hattiesburg City Council votes to close 2 local clubs
The victim, formerly known as Escatawpa Jane Doe, has been identified as Clara Birdlong, born...
Possible victim of serial killer Sam Little found in Jackson County identified
Officials with JCSD say the shooting was reported happening on Magnolia Road near U.S. Highway...
UPDATE: 1 man dead, 1 man in custody following shooting near U.S. 11
Alajah Mark
Hattiesburg woman found safe

Latest News

Midday Headlines 09/22/2021
Midday Headlines 09/22/2021
Explosive damage caused to AT&T transmission site in Jefferson Davis County.
Court docs: Man used firework to damage AT&T transmission site in Miss.
MSDH said that 1,557 new coronavirus cases and 22 new deaths had been reported by Tuesday,...
MSDH: 1,557 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths reported on Wednesday
Henton Dean, 5-years-old, with one of the golden retrievers.
Missing child found after 16 hour search
Alajah Mark
Hattiesburg woman found safe