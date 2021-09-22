Traffic Alert cleared on U.S. Hwy. 49 north of Hattiesburg

Forrest County, Miss. (WDAM) - MDOT has cleared the traffic alert for this area. The roadways may still be congested at this time.

It was originally reported that SB traffic was being slowed on U.S. Highway 49 in Forrest County due to a crash.

The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 49 before Classic Drive. Traffic appeared to be backed up to about the intersection with Rawls Springs Loop Road.

According to MDOT, law enforcement is on the scene directing traffic.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.