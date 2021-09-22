Covington volunteers planning second relief mission to storm-ravaged Louisiana

HOT COFFEE, Miss. (WDAM) - A group of Covington County volunteers that just returned from a trip to help storm victims in Louisiana is now planning a second relief mission to the area.

Volunteers from New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church and Hot Coffee Volunteer Fire & Rescue spent all day, Sept. 18, in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, delivering relief supplies and cooking meals for storm victims.

“When we went there, to Golden Meadow, it was horrific,” said Charlene Barnes, one of the volunteers. “The people there are struggling, day to day, no power, no water. Everywhere we went to, linemen were out working, there was debris everywhere.”

Volunteers say they plan on going back to storm-ravaged areas of Louisiana in two or three weeks and they’re now collecting more supplies for that return trip.

“We could’ve taken more had the supplies gotten here on time, that’s why we’re going to make a second trip,” said Donnie Barnes, chief of Hot Coffee Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

“Just contact any of us here at the church or the fire department or any of the church members here at New Hopewell, if they bring the supplies, we’ll carry them down there.”

A total of nearly three dozen volunteers from Covington County made the journey last weekend to Louisiana.

