Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Cool fall weather has finally arrived

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re starting off your morning with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. Today is the first day of Fall and it will actually feel like fall for a change!! We’ll start off cloud this morning with sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 70s this afternoon with a breezy north wind between 10 to 20 mph. Temps will fall into the mid 60s this evening with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be amazing!! Skies will be sunny all day long with highs only reaching the upper 70s during the afternoon.

Our coolest morning will be on Friday, when we start off the day with temps in the upper 40s to low 0s!! Skies will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Temps will fall into the mid to low 60s for those Friday Night Football Games!

This weekend is looking great!! Skies will be sunny for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be a little warmer as highs top out into the low to mid 80s. Morning lows will be in the 50s.

Next week will start off dry and sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryson Turner
Man charged with killing his father in Jones Co.
The victim, formerly known as Escatawpa Jane Doe, has been identified as Clara Birdlong, born...
Possible victim of serial killer Sam Little found in Jackson County identified
The Hattiesburg City Council held an executive session on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Hattiesburg City Council votes to close 2 local clubs
Officials with JCSD say the shooting was reported happening on Magnolia Road near U.S. Highway...
UPDATE: 1 man dead, 1 man in custody following shooting near U.S. 11
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama

Latest News

Covington volunteers planning second relief mission to storm-ravaged Louisiana
Covington volunteers planning 2nd relief mission to storm-ravaged Louisiana
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 9/21
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 9/21
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Rex - 9/21
Cold front heads through the Pine Belt, may cause showers
Weather - Branden
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Branden - 9/21