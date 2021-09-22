Cool fall weather has finally arrived

We’re starting off your morning with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. Today is the first day of Fall and it will actually feel like fall for a change!! We’ll start off cloud this morning with sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 70s this afternoon with a breezy north wind between 10 to 20 mph. Temps will fall into the mid 60s this evening with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be amazing!! Skies will be sunny all day long with highs only reaching the upper 70s during the afternoon.

Our coolest morning will be on Friday, when we start off the day with temps in the upper 40s to low 0s!! Skies will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Temps will fall into the mid to low 60s for those Friday Night Football Games!

This weekend is looking great!! Skies will be sunny for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be a little warmer as highs top out into the low to mid 80s. Morning lows will be in the 50s.

Next week will start off dry and sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

