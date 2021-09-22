City of Waynesboro votes against rehiring long-time police chief, investigator

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Waynesboro Board of Aldermen held a special called meeting to take care of city business since the June 8th election.

During that meeting, motions were made on several key employment positions, including a few of those in the police department.

According to Mayor Richard Johnson, a motion was made to extend positions held by Assistant Police Chief Scott Frost and Investigator Jerome Jackson. Due to the lack of a second; however, the motion died on the floor, and, in effect, terminated both Frost and Jackson.

“The board simply decided they wanted to go in a different direction,” said Mayor Johnson.

Frost served with the Waynesboro Police Department for over 20 years and is also a military veteran.

Jackson has been with the department for about three years, bringing with him a long career in law enforcement, which includes serving with the Laurel Police Department as one of their lead investigators.

