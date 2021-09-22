Win Stuff
Burglary suspect arrested inside South Jones High School

Blanks was previously arrested in 2020 for breaking into the high school but he was out on bond...
Blanks was previously arrested in 2020 for breaking into the high school but he was out on bond for that charge.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A burglary suspect is now in jail after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested him inside South Jones High School in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to JCSD, Tyrese Blanks, 21, was found by deputies hiding under a music platform in the high school after allegedly breaking into the building. A security camera alerted to Blanks breaking in.

Blanks was previously arrested in 2020 for breaking into the high school but he was out on bond for that charge.

JCSD Investigator Sergeant J.D. Carter is leading the investigation into the break-in and burglary attempt and other burglary incidents at South Jones High School. Investigators are working to find out if Blanks is a suspect in those incidents.

“Our deputies conducted a search of the high school and located Tyrese Blanks hiding under a music platform,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Burglarizing a school is a serious offense and we have zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

Blanks was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility at 2:04 p.m.

