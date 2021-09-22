Win Stuff
Bay Springs Board of Aldermen accepts former police chief’s resignation

By Mia Monet
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been almost two weeks since now-former Bay Springs Police Chief Richard Mays resigned. Mays had only served in the position for one year.

In the regular bi-weekly Bay Springs board meeting, the city’s Board of Aldermen accepted his resignation. Now it’s officially in the books.

After Mays resigned, he made several allegations against the board of aldermen; however, WDAM has not been able to confirm those allegations at this time.

Mayor Donald Brown responded to the allegations in a statement released by the city. The statement reads in part:

Only since his resignation has the former chief raised any of these concerns given in his WDAM interview.

Brown also says the allegations are now under investigation.

