Alabama A&M Alum, Illinois State grad student missing

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Meanwhile, an Alabama A&M graduate has not been seen for almost a month.

Day is a graduate of Alabama A&M and is studying to become a speech pathologist at Illinois...
Day is a graduate of Alabama A&M and is studying to become a speech pathologist at Illinois State.(Camren Bolden Day)

His mother is talking to WAFF and says she wants the same support for her son that the FBI put into finding Gabby Petito.

25-year-old Jelani Day was last seen on August 24 leaving a store in Bloomington, Illinois.

Day received his undergraduate degree from Alabama A&M.

Now he’s working on his master’s in speech pathology at Illinois State in Bloomington.

His mother, Carmen Bolden Day says on August 26 his car was found in a wooded area with the clothes he was last seen wearing, in it.

And on August 28 his school ID was found next to an unidentified body, but his mother does not believe its Jelani.

However, authorities have asked her for a DNA sample but there’s even a delay at the forensics lab in Illinois.

His mother says people from all over, including here in Huntsville have made the trip to Illinois to help look for him.

“He enjoyed his time in Huntsville. He created an extended family in Huntsville. And a lot of them have reached out to us and I’m appreciative for all of that. I’m praying and believing that my son is alive,” Camren Bolden Day said.

You can contact the family’s private investigator at 618-223-0044, or email him at abconsultants151@gmail.com.

Detective Paul Jones: pjones@cityblm.org.

There is a $25,000 cash reward for his location.

