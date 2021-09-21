Woman taken to hospital after fire destroys Covington Co. home

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Covington County homeowner was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire destroyed her home in the Hot Coffee community.

Family members say 53-year-old Kathy Sullivan was home alone when the fire broke out in her wood-frame home at State Route 532 around 8:45 a.m.

Firefighters from Hot Coffee and Mount Olive volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze.

Hot Coffee Volunteer Fire Department Chief Donnie Barnes said Sullivan was apparently asleep on a couch when the fire started. He said it began in the kitchen area.

Family members say Sullivan was transported to the hospital and was being treated for smoke inhalation.

