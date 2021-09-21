Win Stuff
Woman taken to hospital after fire destroys Covington Co. home

Family members say the woman was alone when the fire broke out at her wood-frame home on State...
Family members say the woman was alone when the fire broke out at her wood-frame home on State Route 532.(Source: WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Covington County homeowner was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire destroyed her home in the Hot Coffee community.

Family members say 53-year-old Kathy Sullivan was home alone when the fire broke out in her wood-frame home at State Route 532 around 8:45 a.m.

Firefighters from Hot Coffee and Mount Olive volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze.

Hot Coffee Volunteer Fire Department Chief Donnie Barnes said Sullivan was apparently asleep on a couch when the fire started. He said it began in the kitchen area.

Family members say Sullivan was transported to the hospital and was being treated for smoke inhalation.

