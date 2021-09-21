Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Waitr bringing 200 new jobs to Hub City area

Chris Barnes, head of Driver Operations, says flexible schedules are available for drivers in...
Chris Barnes, head of Driver Operations, says flexible schedules are available for drivers in the Hattiesburg area, and the company offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders to enhance safety for drivers and customers.(Waitr)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Popular food delivery service Waitr announced Tuesday that they are looking for 200 new contract drivers to the Hattiesburg area.

Waitr says the drivers will be able to start immediately once they are activated as independent contractors.

Applicants are required to provide a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smartphone, as well as be 18 years or older to be eligible to apply.

Chris Barnes, head of Driver Operations, says flexible schedules are available for drivers in the Hattiesburg area, and the company offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders to enhance safety for drivers and customers.

“We have a dedicated, hard-working group of team members, a diversified selection of restaurant partners and an independent contractor driver base, all working together to provide our diners with quality service,” said Carl Grimstad, Chairman and CEO of Waitr. “These positions will help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners.”

To apply for the position, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with JCSD say the shooting was reported happening on Magnolia Road near U.S. Highway...
UPDATE: 1 man dead, 1 man in custody following shooting near U.S. 11
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
Bryson Turner
Man charged with killing father in Jones Co.
Ludwig Gonzales
Lumberton man sentenced for sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes

Latest News

A pressure caught fire, igniting a blaze in the Superdome's gutter tub on the roof, officials...
WATCH: Pressure washer caught fire, ignited Superdome roof; 1 injured
You can reserve your tickets by calling 601-428-0140 or by going to the Laurel Little Theater...
“Steel Magnolias” to open Friday at the Laurel Little Theater
The victim, formerly known as Escatawpa Jane Doe, has been identified as Clara Birdlong, born...
Possible victim of serial killer Sam Little found in Jackson County identified
Simi Armahn McCarty, 21, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled...
Man arrested on drugs, firearm charges following Perry Co. traffic stop