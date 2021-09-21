Waitr bringing 200 new jobs to Hub City area

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Popular food delivery service Waitr announced Tuesday that they are looking for 200 new contract drivers to the Hattiesburg area.

Waitr says the drivers will be able to start immediately once they are activated as independent contractors.

Applicants are required to provide a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smartphone, as well as be 18 years or older to be eligible to apply.

Chris Barnes, head of Driver Operations, says flexible schedules are available for drivers in the Hattiesburg area, and the company offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders to enhance safety for drivers and customers.

“We have a dedicated, hard-working group of team members, a diversified selection of restaurant partners and an independent contractor driver base, all working together to provide our diners with quality service,” said Carl Grimstad, Chairman and CEO of Waitr. “These positions will help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners.”

To apply for the position, click here.

