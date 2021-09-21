USM Symphony Orchestra set to kick off 102nd season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sept. 30 opens the new season for Southern Miss’ Symphony Orchestra.

“It feels great. It’s been great with the students, they have been very excited,” said Director of Orchestral Activities Michael Miles. “A lot of challenges presenting with having to wear masks in an orchestra, especially with our winds and brass players but everyone’s excited and we are really looking forward to having an audience back next week.”

The orchestra will be performing for a live crowd for the first time in 18 months.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m., in the Bennett Auditorium.

If you would like to buy tickets, they are available on southernmisstickets.com.

