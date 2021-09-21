Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

USM Symphony Orchestra set to kick off 102nd season

102nd season of the USM Symphony Orchestra set to start.
102nd season of the USM Symphony Orchestra set to start.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sept. 30 opens the new season for Southern Miss’ Symphony Orchestra.

“It feels great. It’s been great with the students, they have been very excited,” said Director of Orchestral Activities Michael Miles. “A lot of challenges presenting with having to wear masks in an orchestra, especially with our winds and brass players but everyone’s excited and we are really looking forward to having an audience back next week.”

The orchestra will be performing for a live crowd for the first time in 18 months.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m., in the Bennett Auditorium.

If you would like to buy tickets, they are available on southernmisstickets.com.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Officials with JCSD say the shooting was reported happening on Magnolia Road near U.S. Highway...
UPDATE: 1 man dead, 1 man in custody following shooting near U.S. 11
A one-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon left one dead at the intersection of U.S. 49 and...
Driver dies in single-vehicle accident in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting at Tatum Park that left...
2 injured during early-morning, Tatum Park incident

Latest News

The building is on the listing for the Mississippi Department of Archives & History, which will...
Bids being accepted for renovating the Oak Park Alumni Building in Laurel
One school district is working to improve those reading and writing skills.
Jones Co. literacy issues
Backpacks and food given away by Perry County School District.
Perry County School District giving free food, supplies to families
PCHS set to have solar ran cafeteria within 6 months.
Perry County School District kicks off their after-school programs