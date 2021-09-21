Win Stuff
UMMC hires first female police chief, how she plans to connect with community

Chief Mary Paradis, first female UMMC police chief, executive director of public safety
Chief Mary Paradis, first female UMMC police chief, executive director of public safety(University of Mississippi Medical Center)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new top cop is in charge at University Mississippi Medical Center.

Her name is Mary Eileen Paradis (pronounced “para-dee”), and she’s a fourth-generation “cop” from Chicago, Illinois.

“When I worked patrol in the South Side, there were some tough neighborhoods,” Eileen said. “People really wanted to see the police there - they embraced the police. It was new to them that a female would be responding to their call(s). They often used the term ‘lady police’ to describe me.”

Now, she’s the first female Chief of Police and Executive Director of Public Safety for UMMC’s police department.

“I have been doing this type of work for 35 years, and I have never received a warmer welcome than I have from the UMMC community,” Paradis said. “You do not get that in all places.

Her biggest priorities are getting accreditation for UMMC police and bringing diversity into the department to mirror the community.

“I am all about our commitment to the UMMC community,” Paradis said. “My reputation is built on transparency, trust, and integrity.”

