“Steel Magnolias” to open Friday at the Laurel Little Theater

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - If you could name one film to sum up the human experience, it might be “Steel Magnolias.”

Laurel Little Theater’s production of “Steel Magnolias” is set to start on Friday night, Sept. 24 in downtown Laurel.

The classic southern comedy is centered around a cast of characters working at a home-based beauty salon in northern Louisiana.

Director Lacy Cockrell’s cast of ladies are “as delicate as magnolia flowers, but as tough as steel” and will fill you with good laughter and bring some tears to your eyes, plus there’s plenty of gossip to go around.

Christina Liverett who plays the role of Louisa “Ouiser” Boudreaux, said she believes what makes Steel Magnolias so popular is that everyone can relate somehow to the characters in the play.

“If you’ve grown up getting your hair done in the South, you’ve been to a beauty salon like this. You know the lady that does your hair or the lady that does your mom’s hair. These characters are so relatable, particularly because we are in the South but mainly because they remind us of someone we love,” Liverett said.

“You’re going to get all that humor, all that drama coming from right here in Truvy’s Beauty Spot,” Liverett added.

Performances will run from Sept. 24 - 25 and Oct. 1 - 2 with Sunday matinees starting at 2 p.m. on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3.

“Steel Magnolias” is a must-see for the entire family, but tickets are going fast and all performances are expected to be sold out.

You can reserve your tickets by calling 601-428-0140 or by going to the Laurel Little Theater website at: https://www.laurellittletheatre.com/

