Possible victim of serial killer Sam Little found in Jackson County identified

The victim, formerly known as Escatawpa Jane Doe, has been identified as Clara Birdlong, born in 1933 and killed in 1977.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Another South Mississippi victim of prolific serial killer Samuel Little has been identified, more than 40 years after her death.

The victim, formerly known as Escatawpa Jane Doe, has been identified as Clara Birdlong.

The body was found in 1977 in the area that is now Highway 613 and Interstate 10. While the remains were discovered in February of that year, a medical exam revealed she had been dead for three to four months before discovery.

Several facial reconstructions and computer composites were created to help identify her as the years passed.

Serial Killer with more than 90 alleged victims may have at least one in Jackson County

In 2018, Samuel Little confessed to murdering more than 90 people across the United States, including Escatawpa Jane Doe, though he said he did not know her name.

Serial killer’s confession leads investigator to fifth possible victim on the Coast

Investigators were able to confirm Little was in Jackson County during the approximate time frame of her death.

In December of 2020, Samuel Little died in prison.

However, investigators did not stop in attempting to identify the rest of Little’s victims.

In January of 2021, in cooperation with the Mississippi State Crime Lab, Othram Inc., a DNA research facility in Woodlands, Texas, was contracted to attempt to create a family tree based on the victim’s DNA. From there, a possible distant cousin living in Texas was identified.

Investigator Matt Hoggatt located the cousin, who referred him to her 93-year-old paternal grandmother originally from Leflore County, Mississippi. The grandmother told Hoggatt her cousin Clara Birdlong had gone missing from Leflore County sometime in the 1970s. Another distant cousin confirmed to Hoggatt a description of Birdlong that matched that of the victim.

Hoggatt located a woman in Leflore County in August of 2021 who remembered Birdlong. She said Birdlong left Leflore County in the ‘70s with an African American man who claimed to be passing through Mississippi on his way to Florida. Birdlong was not seen or heard from again after this.

The next month, Hoggatt requested DNA samples from several people closely associated with Birdlong to compare DNA. After further investigation and elimination of all other living and deceased relatives, investigators concluded the victim was Clara Birdlong, born in 1933 in Leflore County.

Investigators eventually learned Little had been arrested in Pascagoula in August of 1977 for theft. Although he is now dead, he is considered the prime suspect in the death of Birdlong, and her cause of death is undermined.

Sheriff: Serial killer admits to murdering 2 more Coast women on the same day
Serial killer claims another victim in South Mississippi but authorities don’t know who she is
Confessed serial killer charged with 1970s murder of South Mississippi woman
Confession brings ‘bittersweet’ answers in Alice Taylor cold case

