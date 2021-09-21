Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Nothing confirmed in possible Mobile Laundrie sighting

(Moab City Police Department)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement agencies across the Mobile area have chased dozens of tips about a possible sighting of Brain Laundrie but authorities told WALA in Mobile that none of those tips panned out.

Charlotte Solis, the spokesperson for the Mobile public safety director, said that none of the leads had produced any concrete information on Laundrie’s whereabouts.

Not only did the police receive tips, but so did the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Paul Burch said deputies have checked out tips all across Mobile County. Those tips also failed to reveal Laundrie’s location.

“They’ve varied from the suspect hitchhiking or walking down the street in Wilmer and turns his head every time a car passes,” he said. “We’ve dispatched a vehicle for each and every call and verified that the person was not Laundrie.”

Laundrie is the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, who went missing in Utah. On Sunday, investigators found what they believed was her body in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with JCSD say the shooting was reported happening on Magnolia Road near U.S. Highway...
UPDATE: 1 man dead, 1 man in custody following shooting near U.S. 11
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
'Your way is failing': Reeves downplays virus deaths in contentious CNN interview
‘Your way is failing’: Reeves downplays virus deaths in contentious CNN interview
Ludwig Gonzales
Lumberton man sentenced for sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes

Latest News

A fire was reported at the Caesar's Superdome just after 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 21
WATCH: Superdome roof catches fire; 1 injured
Chief Mary Paradis, first female UMMC police chief, executive director of public safety
UMMC hires first female police chief, how she plans to connect with community
Family members say the woman was alone when the fire broke out at her wood-frame home on State...
Woman taken to hospital after fire destroys Covington Co. home
Bryson Turner
Man charged with killing father in Jones Co.
The structure sustained heavy damage to the front along with heavy smoke and heat damage...
Laurel Fire Department responds to house fire Tuesday morning