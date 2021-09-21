MSDH: 1,669 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths reported on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday that the state had added more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases to its records.

MSDH said that 1,669 new coronavirus cases and 61 new deaths had been reported by Monday, Sept. 20.

nineteen of the deaths happened between Sept. 14 and Sept. 20. Another 42 were discovered during a review of death certificates from Aug. 20 to Sept. 16.

Of the new deaths, three were reported in the Pine Belt with one in Jones, Forrest and Covington counties each. Around 162 new cases were reported in the area.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 477,769 and 9,331, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 53,998 COVID-19 cases and 962 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,121 cases, 92 deaths

Forrest: 13,034 cases, 236 deaths

Jasper: 3,117 cases, 62 deaths

Jones: 13,270 cases, 222 deaths

Lamar: 10,123 cases, 130 deaths

Marion: 4,060 cases, 102 deaths

Perry: 1,979 cases, 53 deaths

Wayne: 4,294 cases, 65 deaths

MSDH also reported that 440,450 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,741,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,280,804 people fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older. The Moderna vaccine and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have a minimum age requirement of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

