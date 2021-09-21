Marco’s Chicken & Waffles asking for food drive donations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The season of giving is quickly approaching us, and a Hattiesburg restaurant wants your help making sure families have food on the table.

Marco Baker owns Marco’s Chicken and Waffle. Barker and his wife Mae are asking for the community to donate to their thanksgiving food giveaway. They said their goal is to feed 1,000 people.

“Can goods, donations of that sort, anything will help, anything that God lays on your heart to give, we are accepting all donations, and all can good items,” said Barker.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off your donations at their storefront on 817 Country Club Road in Hattiesburg, or you can call them at 601-543-8771.

