Man charged with killing father in Jones Co.

Bryson Turner
Bryson Turner(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man is accused of shooting and killing his father on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, Sept. 20, around 3:30 p.m., the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a shooting at 681 Magnolia Road.

JCSD deputies found 52-year-old Mark Keyes shot and fatally wounded in his and his family’s mobile home. The alleged shooter, 22-year-old Bryson Turner, was barricaded in a room with a firearm.

JCSD Squad Sergeant Stephen Graeser talked Turner into surrendering.

No other family members were injured during the shooting incident.

“Our deputies did a great job in responding to the scene, securing the residence and scene, and taking the shooting suspect into custody,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “In particular, Sergeant Stephen Graeser put his extensive training and experience to work in getting the armed suspect to surrender. Law enforcement is an inherently dangerous job. I’m very proud of the deputies and investigators who responded to this life-threatening situation which was concluded with no injuries to deputies, investigators or the suspect.”

“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family and friends of Mark Keyes. Our investigation is continuing, and we are working diligently to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding this tragic shooting death,” Berlin added.

JCSD Investigator Patrick Oster is the lead investigator on the case.

Turner has been charged with 1st-degree murder in the incident. His initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court is set for Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m.

