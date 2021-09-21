Man arrested on drugs, firearm charges following Perry Co. traffic stop

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop in Beaumont Monday resulted in the arrest of one man and the seizure of illegal drugs and a firearm.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 98.

As 12-Net Metro Narcotics came to assist on the stop, they seized about 24 grams of what was believed to be crystal meth and around two ounces of what was believed to be marijuana, along with a handgun and money.

Simi Armahn McCarty, 21, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent while in possession of a firearm, and felony possession of marijuana.

