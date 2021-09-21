Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Laurel Fire Department responds to house fire Tuesday morning

The structure sustained heavy damage to the front along with heavy smoke and heat damage...
The structure sustained heavy damage to the front along with heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the entire home.(Skye Marie)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A home in Laurel was fully enveloped in flames on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 6:58 a.m., the Laurel Fire Department received a 911 dispatch call to a structure fire at 1033 N 16th Avenue.

Captain Robby Mcclaurin, the shift commander, dispatched three engine companies, E1, E2, and E5, along with Command, B-1.

B-1 was the first arriving unit on the scene and reported a single-story wood-frame structure fully enveloped in flames.

The fire department reported that everyone was out of the residence at the time.

E-1 was the first arriving engine company on the scene and made the initial attack on the blaze. E-2 and E-5 crew then assisted.

The three engine crews did an offensive/defensive attack and extinguished the fire in approximately 30 minutes.

The structure sustained heavy damage to the front along with heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the entire home.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with JCSD say the shooting was reported happening on Magnolia Road near U.S. Highway...
UPDATE: 1 man dead, 1 man in custody following shooting near U.S. 11
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
'Your way is failing': Reeves downplays virus deaths in contentious CNN interview
‘Your way is failing’: Reeves downplays virus deaths in contentious CNN interview
Ludwig Gonzales
Lumberton man sentenced for sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes

Latest News

Bryson Turner
Man charged with killing father in Jones Co.
MSDH said that 1,669 new coronavirus cases and 61 new deaths had been reported by Monday, Sept....
MSDH: 1,669 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths reported on Tuesday
Weather - Branden
First Alert Weather - WDAM7 - Branden - 9/21
102nd season of the USM Symphony Orchestra set to start.
USM Symphony Orchestra set to kick off 102nd season