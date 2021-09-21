Hub City Transit survey for feedback on Hattiesburg bus system master plan

HATTIESB8URG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is putting its master transit plan in gear with another survey.

The city is building on feedback from the first survey, which took place in April 2021. Now, they’re launching their second survey.

“So there are three very broad concepts that are being presented to the public right now in this second round of engagement, We want some input on those, those three concepts,” says Director of Urban Development Andrew Ellard.

The first option is a new bus route design. This option would remove low-demand stops, add new routes and overall re-work the bus system to be more efficient.

The second option would be mainly on-demand rides, replacing bus lines with popular “zones” or major destinations across the city. Riders would request their ride between two zones from an app or phone call. The only remaining traditional bus line would be the Gold route on the University of Southern Mississippi campus.

The third option is a combination.

“And then the third concept is a hybrid of those two things, maybe taking some of the fixed routes that work very well and expanding on those, but also exploring some on-demand components to be able to serve some areas that are maybe further out that might have less frequency or less need but to be able to expand on the system nonetheless,” Ellard explains.

The survey is open through Oct. 1. You can visit hubcitytransit.com to fill it out.

“We’ll reach out to existing riders. We definitely want to be sure that we continue to serve them in the best way that we can,” says Ellard. “But there are a lot of people out there that have never tried transit that may want to take a look at this survey and tell us we want to hear. You know, what they think about transit, where the locations they would be willing to go, would they be more willing to ride on a fixed route service or would they be more willing to try transit if there were some on-demand options.”

Later this year the city is going to create a draft plan and they’re going to present the plan to the public again for last comments and concerns.

“Our consultants and planners and our departments will kind of pour over that information at the end of this stage of Public Engagement and kind of see where the chips fall in terms of what the preferred concepts are,” Ellard says.

“There are other components that we need to take into consideration like funding, obviously a very big component. And then from there, we will roll into a third-round after we were able to draft some, some, some plans for the public to see again later.”

Individuals interested in the planning process are encouraged to sign up to receive project updates and submit questions and comments by emailing the project team at mpo@hattiesburgms.com.

