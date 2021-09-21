Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans; 1 injured

By Ken Daley and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - An intense fire sent flames and heavy black smoke billowing out of the Caesars Superdome roof Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m.

While the cause of the fire was not immediately known, several workers could be seen atop the stadium’s iconic white roof, WVUE-TV reported.

Cleaning and renovations to the roof after its recent corporate re-branding are believed to have recently resumed after being interrupted by Hurricane Ida.

At least one person was transported with minor burns.

The fire appeared to have started in the “gutter tub” on the roof, where workers were using a high-powered pressure washer, according to a text message from Doug Thornton, vice president of stadiums for ASM Global, the parent company that manages the facility.

Flames and dark black smoke could be seen along the lip of the roof, appearing to be emerging from a fire inside the stadium’s upper level. The smoke was visible across New Orleans and turned to a lighter shade of gray around 12:50 p.m. CT.

The Saints’ home stadium is scheduled to be the site of the team’s Oct. 3 game against the New York Giants.

The fire was reportedly under control around 1:20 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with JCSD say the shooting was reported happening on Magnolia Road near U.S. Highway...
UPDATE: 1 man dead, 1 man in custody following shooting near U.S. 11
Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk
'Your way is failing': Reeves downplays virus deaths in contentious CNN interview
‘Your way is failing’: Reeves downplays virus deaths in contentious CNN interview
Ludwig Gonzales
Lumberton man sentenced for sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at...
Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
Lawyer: R. Kelly unlikely to take stand in trafficking trial
The crisis grows at the U.S.-Mexico border as thousands of Haitians hope to get into the United...
Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border
A fire was reported at the Caesar's Superdome just after 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 21
WATCH: Superdome roof catches fire; 1 injured