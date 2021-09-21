Cool down will bring in taste of fall overnight

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Tuesday, you can expect a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday night there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms as a strong cold front pushes through the Pine Belt.

By Wednesday morning, expect the rain to be gone with lows in the upper 60s. By Wednesday afternoon, look for sunny skies and much cooler air with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid-50s by Thursday morning.

During the day Thursday, look for sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lows again in the lower to mid-50s by Friday morning.

Friday looks nice for us as well, with highs in the mid -70s and lows in the mid-50s.

A sunny weekend is on tap with highs around 80 on Saturday and in the lower to mid-80s on Sunday. Lows will continue to be in the 50s.

As we move into Monday of next week, we see temperatures continue to rise as our highs get in the mid-80s and lows in the low 60s

The tropics remain active, but nothing is expected to bother our area for at least the next 10 days.

