HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Canebrake Utilities has a boil water notice for the following areas of the Canebrake Subdivision:

Sunset Hill

Pecan Acres

Robins Nest

Wild Meadows

Officials said around 60 - 75 houses will be affected.

The article will be updated when more info is provided.

