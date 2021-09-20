Win Stuff
‘Your way is failing’: Reeves downplays virus deaths in contentious CNN interview

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves appeared on CNN over the weekend and defended the state’s response to the pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, he downplayed the state’s death rate, which is the highest, per capita, in the country.

CNN’s Jake Tapper questioned Reeves on the state’s high COVID-19 death toll, saying that if Mississippi were a country, it would have reported the second-most COVID-19 deaths in the world per capita, fewer than only Peru.

“Mississippi this week became the state with the worst numbers of coronavirus deaths per capita; in fact, if Mississippi were its own country, you would be second in the world only to Peru in terms per death per capita,” Tapper said. “That’s a horrible, heartbreaking statistic with all respect, governor, your way is failing.”

Reeves responded, “Jake, as I mentioned earlier, deaths, unfortunately, are a lagging indicator our total number of cases went from 100-3600, and over the last two weeks decline, they have been cut in half from 3,600 to 1,800......who have passed away.”

More than 9,200 people have died with COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic began.

It’s roughly one in 320 Mississippians who have died, the highest rate in the country, the Associated Press reported.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

