VIDEO: Man seen bloodied after interaction with officer in Kosciusko

The video sent to WLBT shows the man being slapped.
The video sent to WLBT shows the man being slapped.(Viewer)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - The weekend of September 3, a video was taken in Kosciusko showing a man being pulled from a car then slapped while being patted down.

The detained person is later seen with a bloody face. The person who sent the video said they believe he is an off-duty Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper.

We sent the video to the Department of Public Safety to confirm that.

According to Chris Vignes, Deputy Commissioner of External Affairs with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the individual in the video was a former DPS employee.

