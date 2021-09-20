Win Stuff
‘Un(re)solved’ exhibit focuses on civil rights-era killings

The PBS Frontline's traveling augmented-reality exhibit, "Un(re)solved", rests in the special...
The PBS Frontline's traveling augmented-reality exhibit, "Un(re)solved", rests in the special exhibit room of the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. The exhibit opened on Saturday, Aug. 28, to align with the commemoration of the death of Emmett Till, a Chicago teenager who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. The multi-media platform examines the federal government's efforts to investigate more than 150 civil rights era cold cases on the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An interactive exhibit in Mississippi is shining light on killings that took place during the civil rights era in the United States.

“Un(re)solved” was created by PBS Frontline with artist, filmmaker and technologist Tamara Shogaolu.

It is on display until Oct. 24 at the Two Mississippi Museums in downtown Jackson. The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History are under one roof and share a lobby, meeting areas and exhibit spaces.

“Un(re)solved” focuses on the federal investigation of more than 150 cold cases under a law enacted in 2008, the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act.

Laurin Paris, director of public relations with the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, uses...
Laurin Paris, director of public relations with the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, uses her cell phone to scan the QR code from the PBS Frontline's traveling augmented-reality exhibit, "Un(re)solved" in the museum's special exhibit room, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. The exhibit opened Saturday, Aug. 28, to align with the commemoration of the death of Emmett Till, a Chicago teenager who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. The multi-media platform allows the visitor to download both dialogue and text on each person listed as it examines the federal government's efforts to investigate more than 150 civil rights era cold cases on the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

