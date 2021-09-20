Showers early, then clearer skies, cooler temps, thanks to midweek cold front

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – A good Sunday evening, everyone.

It looks like a few more days of showers, then a strong cold front is expected to bring major changes to our weather in the Pine Belt for Wednesday and into the weekend.

For Monday we have a 30 percent of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday look partly cloudy and warm with a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows again in the lower 70s.

By Wednesday the cold front is expected to sweep through the area, resulting in sunny mild days and clear and cool nights for Thursday through Sunday.

Highs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 70s with lows in the 50s.

Sunny skies are expected on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 50s.

