Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Showers early, then clearer skies, cooler temps, thanks to midweek cold front

By Rex Thompson
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) – A good Sunday evening, everyone.

It looks like a few more days of showers, then a strong cold front is expected to bring major changes to our weather in the Pine Belt for Wednesday and into the weekend.

For Monday we have a 30 percent of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday look partly cloudy and warm with a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows again in the lower 70s.

By Wednesday the cold front is expected to sweep through the area, resulting in sunny mild days and clear and cool nights for Thursday through Sunday.

Highs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 70s with lows in the 50s.

Sunny skies are expected on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon left one dead at the intersection of U.S. 49 and...
Driver dies in single-vehicle accident in Hattiesburg
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem says the name of the deceased is not being released at...
1 person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 49
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
Four soldiers from the 177th Armored Brigade retired in a ceremony at Camp Shelby Friday. They...
Retiring Camp Shelby soldiers honored during ‘Celebration of Service’
U.S. Marshals investigating after punch caught on camera - clipped version
Teens involved in violent arrest accused in Canton double homicide; FBI investigating

Latest News

WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson offers his weekly Pine Belt forecast
First Alert Weather
A family of five escaped unharmed from a Sunday morning fire in Laurel.
Laurel family escapes burning house unharmed
HubCon 2021 continued despite COVID-19, Hurricane Ida.
HubCon continues on despite Ida and COVID impacts
5pm Headlines 09/19/2021
5pm Headlines 09/19/2021