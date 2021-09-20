Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

New Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states

The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical...
The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical American beer.(Source: Samuel Adams, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Samuel Adams is releasing a new limited-edition beer that many won’t be able to buy, even if they can afford it.

It’s so potent that it will be illegal to sell in more than a dozen states.

The brewing company releases a new version of its Utopias brand every couple of years.

But this year, it won’t be sold in 15 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont or West Virginia.

The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical American beer.

The company says it’s only making around 13,000 bottles.

For those who will be able to buy it, the brew will cost $240 for a 25-ounce bottle, just under $10 an ounce.

It will be available for purchase on Oct.11.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon left one dead at the intersection of U.S. 49 and...
Driver dies in single-vehicle accident in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting at Tatum Park that left...
2 injured during early-morning, Tatum Park incident
A family of five escaped unharmed from a Sunday morning fire in Laurel.
Laurel family escapes burning house unharmed
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem says the name of the deceased is not being released at...
1 person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 49

Latest News

FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
Prosecutors wrap up as R Kelly trial moves into next stage
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Officers are at the scene of a shooting in Houston on Monday. An officer died and another was...
Houston officer dead, another injured while serving warrant
Newport News police said in a statement Monday afternoon that officers are on the scene of a...
Police investigate shooting at Virginia high school
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU