MSDH: 2,687 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths reported on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday that the state had added more than 2,600 new COVID-19 cases to its records.

MSDH said that 2,687 new coronavirus cases and 56 new deaths had been reported by Sunday, Sept. 19.

Twenty-three of the deaths happened between Sept. 10 and Sept. 18. Another 33 were discovered during a review of death certificates from July 22 to Sept. 13.

Of the new deaths, 11 were reported in the Pine Belt with three in Jones County and two deaths in Forrest, Lamar, Marion and Wayne counties each. Around 251 new cases were reported in the Pine Belt.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 476,100 and 9,270, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 53,836 COVID-19 cases and 959 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,106 cases, 91 deaths

Forrest: 13,011 cases, 235 deaths

Jasper: 3,111 cases, 62 deaths

Jones: 13,216 cases, 221 deaths

Lamar: 10,105 cases, 130 deaths

Marion: 4,051 cases, 102 deaths

Perry: 1,974 cases, 53 deaths

Wayne: 4,262 cases, 65 deaths

MSDH also reported that 420,745 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 2,718,124 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,265,547 people fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently being offered to all Mississippians who are 12 years old and older. The Moderna vaccine and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine have a minimum age requirement of 18.

