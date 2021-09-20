Win Stuff
Moselle man charged in connection to stolen ATV

Thirty-year-old Michael Page, of Moselle, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 19, on a felony charge of grand larceny.
Thirty-year-old Michael Page, of Moselle, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 19, on a felony charge of grand larceny.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Jones County, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a suspect In connection to an ATV theft.

Thirty-year-old Michael Page, of Moselle, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 19, on a felony charge of grand larceny.

Page, whom JCSD Investigators have been searching for since early September, is the primary suspect in the theft of an all-terrain vehicle.

“We have been looking for Micheal Page since early September and have kept the pressure on in order to affect his arrest,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Our deputies and investigators are squarely focused on interdicting criminal activities and solving crimes in Jones County.”

Bond has not yet been set for Page. Charges and bail amounts may change after court appearances.

