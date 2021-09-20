More showers today, but cooler air arrives later this week

We’re starting off your morning with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 70s. Today will be mostly cloudy with hit-or-miss t-storms later this afternoon. Highs will top out into the upper 80s. Temps will fall into the mid 70s this evening with overnight lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy for most of the day. Scattered T-Storms late in the day as a cold front sweeps through the area. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

That cold front will give us a big blast of cooler air by Wednesday, just in time for the first day of fall!! Highs will be in the upper 70s during the afternoon hours with skies clearing out late in the day.

The nice weather last through Friday and through the weekend!! Highs will be in the upper 70s for the rest of the week with lows in the low 50s for Friday and Saturday Mornings!

