Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Men take vehicle with ‘free car’ sign, later find body in trunk

(WAFB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, a body was found inside of a vehicle in Copiah County.

Sheriff Swilley says a man drove the vehicle from Byram to Copiah County but realized that there was a body inside the vehicle’s trunk.

Coroner Ellis Stuart says two men found the car in Byram with a “free car” sign on it, with the key inside. They drove the car to Copiah County and looked inside after arriving at a family member’s home.

The body has been identified as 34-year-old Anthony Mccrills. Stuart said his body had been in there for several days and was found without clothes.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon left one dead at the intersection of U.S. 49 and...
Driver dies in single-vehicle accident in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting at Tatum Park that left...
2 injured during early-morning, Tatum Park incident
A family of five escaped unharmed from a Sunday morning fire in Laurel.
Laurel family escapes burning house unharmed
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem says the name of the deceased is not being released at...
1 person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 49

Latest News

Thirty-year-old Michael Page, of Moselle, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 19, on a felony charge...
Moselle man charged in connection to stolen ATV
MSDH said that 2,687 new coronavirus cases and 56 new deaths had been reported by Sunday, Sept....
MSDH: 2,687 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths reported on Monday
'Your way is failing': Reeves downplays virus deaths in contentious CNN interview
‘Your way is failing’: Reeves downplays virus deaths in contentious CNN interview
What was supposed to be a fun night ended in terror over the weekend after a man opened fire at...
‘I still hear the gunshots in my head’: Eyewitness to casino shooting recounts terrifying moments