Lumberton man sentenced for sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes

Ludwig Gonzales
Ludwig Gonzales(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lumberton man was sentenced to at least 12 years for two counts of sexual crimes.

Ludwig P. Gonzales, originally from Peru, pleaded guilty to a count of sexual battery and another count of touching a child for lustful purposes on April 27, 2021. The sentencing hearing was held on Thursday, Sept. 16, in the Circuit Court of Forrest County.

For the charge of sexual battery, Gonzales was sentenced to seven years in custody at the Mississippi State Department of Corrections.

For the charge of touching a child for lustful purposes, he was sentenced to a term of up to 15 years. This sentence is to run consecutively with his first sentence.

Gonzales, however, is to only serve five years of his second sentence in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The other 10 years of that sentence is to be suspended under Post-Release Supervision with the understanding that the defendant will likely be deported to Peru once he has served his prison sentence.

If the defendant is not deported, for any reason, he will be placed on Post-Release Supervision upon terms and conditions for five years. These conditions include registering as a sex offender upon his release in any state and county he lives in.

Violation of this condition or any of the other conditions in the defendant’s Post-Release Supervision will result in him returning into custody at the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the remaining years in his 15-year sentence.

