UPDATE: 1 man dead, 1 man in custody following shooting near U.S. 11

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is actively responding to a possible shooting that has taken place.

UPDATE: According to Lance Chancellor of JCSD, one man was killed and another man is in custody. The scene is still active but there is no further threat. JCSD is currently investigating the incident.

Officials with JCSD say the shooting was reported happening on Magnolia Road near U.S. Highway 11.

JCSD says the situation is under control.

WDAM will update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.