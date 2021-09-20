JCSD releases enforcement period numbers

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Lance Chancellor could only marvel at some of the results to come from the department’s recently-wrapped “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

“It’s amazing how many people are driving around we end up citing that are uninsured, do not carry any vehicle insurance, they don’t have a driver’s license, they’re not wearing a seatbelt or they have a suspended driver’s license,” Chancellor said.

“Those are big numbers and those are things that can easily be fixed by the motorist.”

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” which ran from Aug. 20 through Sept. 6″put more resources to enforce the law n Jones County roads, with more units patrolling and checkpoints placed to ensure compliance.

According to the department’s recently-released numbers, deputies gave out 117 citations for uninsured motorists and 82 seatbelt citations.

They also issued 83 citations for no driver’s license and another 44 tickets for suspended licenses.

Additionally, the department made 14 “driving under the influence” arrests and five DUI drug arrests.

“Unfortunately, people are injured and people get killed every day by impaired drivers across America,” Chancellor said.

Although there’s a heightened focus during the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, keeping Jones County residents safe on the roads is a priority year-round, Chancellor said.

“Removing those impaired drivers from the roadways is a very strong, top priority of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, and not just during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, but also throughout the year,” Chancellor said.

“Day and night, whether we’re working a special detail, an overtime detail or deputies are working a regular shift like they do each and every day, 24 hours a day, (it’s a priority).”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.