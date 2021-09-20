Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

‘It is his job to secure our border!‘: Reeves joins 25 governors asking for border crisis meeting with Biden

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news briefing regarding...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news briefing regarding Mississippi's COVID-19 response in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves joined Republican colleagues asking to meet with President Biden to address the illegal immigrants entering the United States, “due to his open border policy.”

The governors are requesting a meeting within the next 15 days.

Reeves tweeted the announcement Monday, saying, “It is not his job to run your life.... but it is his job to secure our border!”

Governors Doug Ducey of Arizona and Greg Abbott of Texas co-wrote the letter.

“As chief executives of our states, we request a meeting with you at The White House to bring an end to the national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders,” the letter opened saying.

“The negative impacts of an unenforced border policy on the American people can no longer be ignored. Border apprehensions are up almost 500% compared to last year, totaling more than 1.3 million—more people than the populations of nine U.S. states,” the letter went on to say.

In May, over a dozen Republican governors wrote a letter to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, urging them to take immediate action against the Border crisis.

Biden has yet to publicly respond to Monday’s request for a meeting.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon left one dead at the intersection of U.S. 49 and...
Driver dies in single-vehicle accident in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting at Tatum Park that left...
2 injured during early-morning, Tatum Park incident
A family of five escaped unharmed from a Sunday morning fire in Laurel.
Laurel family escapes burning house unharmed
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem says the name of the deceased is not being released at...
1 person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 49

Latest News

Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama
Dark netting covers the fencing outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization's clinic, the...
Supreme Court will hear arguments in Miss. abortion case on Dec. 1
Thirty-year-old Michael Page, of Moselle, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 19, on a felony charge...
Moselle man charged in connection to stolen ATV
The PBS Frontline's traveling augmented-reality exhibit, "Un(re)solved", rests in the special...
‘Un(re)solved’ exhibit focuses on civil rights-era killings