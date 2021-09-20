City of Hattiesburg preparing for tourism heavy October

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Temperatures dropping makes for fall fun in the Hub City.

October turns out to be one of the busiest months in Hattiesburg, with festivals and football bringing potential for economic growth.

“A month like October brings people to Downtown Hattiesburg and Hattiesburg in general “ said Andrea Saffle, director of Downtown of Hattiesburg. “and once again, coming out of a pandemic, a busy month like October gets everyone, visitors and locals, excited about our community,” said Executive Director of Downtown Hattiesburg, Andrea Saffle.

The festivities get kicked off with ‘First Saturday’ on October 2. This is a new event that will include a variety of pop-up events, street markets and live music.

According to Saffle, “several years back, the Mayor declared October as the busiest month in Hattiesburg.”

“Football is back, people are out, people are tailgating and they are spending money in the stores,” said Saffle. “They are also traveling, so it’s a big month for our retailers to really start making a profit.”

