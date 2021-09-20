Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Brian Laundrie possibly spotted in Alabama

(Moab City Police Department)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 has confirmed that police officers were searching for Brian Laundrie in Mobile after reports he was possibly spotted there.

We confirmed with a restaurant in Mobile that police officers were asking for security footage after reports that Laundrie was seen in the Tillman’s Corner area. The restaurant said that officers came by and said they were going to another restaurant that Laundrie was reportedly seen eating at.

The NBC affiliate station in Mobile also confirmed this.

On Twitter, a user said that Laundrie was seen walking across a road and that someone had given him a ride and dropped him off at a nearby area close to a Wal-Mart.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon left one dead at the intersection of U.S. 49 and...
Driver dies in single-vehicle accident in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting at Tatum Park that left...
2 injured during early-morning, Tatum Park incident
A family of five escaped unharmed from a Sunday morning fire in Laurel.
Laurel family escapes burning house unharmed
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem says the name of the deceased is not being released at...
1 person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 49

Latest News

Worries about debt-engorged Chinese property developers — and the damage they could do to...
Stocks head for biggest slump since May
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
R Kelly prosecutors rest; defense calls on singer’s allies
Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas
Oklahoma sets the first executions since putting lethal injections on hold 6 years ago,...
Oklahoma schedules 1st executions in 6 years
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire