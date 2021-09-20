Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

2 officers shot, injured while serving warrant in Houston

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to hospitals and one “possible” suspect was dead at the scene following the Monday morning shooting.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two Houston police officers were shot and injured while serving a warrant at an apartment complex.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to hospitals and one “possible” suspect was dead at the scene following the Monday morning shooting.

The city of Houston said that the mayor had been told that the two officers who were shot were with Houston police.

Additional information wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon left one dead at the intersection of U.S. 49 and...
Driver dies in single-vehicle accident in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting at Tatum Park that left...
2 injured during early-morning, Tatum Park incident
A family of five escaped unharmed from a Sunday morning fire in Laurel.
Laurel family escapes burning house unharmed
Shawn Tyler Willis
Teen accused of killing mother for taking away cell phone
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem says the name of the deceased is not being released at...
1 person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 49

Latest News

Mary Johnson was last seen walking to a friend's home on the Tulalip Indian reservation in...
FBI seeks information on woman missing since November, offers $10,000 reward
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
Officers search Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, center, whose story...
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero sentenced to 25 years on terror charges
MSDH said that 2,687 new coronavirus cases and 56 new deaths had been reported by Sunday, Sept....
MSDH: 2,687 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths reported on Monday