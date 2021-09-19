WATCH: Lubbock delivery driver plummets 7 floors in broken elevator
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A delivery driver for Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza had to be rescued from an elevator at the Raider Park parking garage after it fell seven stories with him in it on Saturday.
Responders told him the brakes stopped the fall just three feet from the ground.
Fortunately, Woody’s says the driver was not injured and posted video of his rescue on Facebook.
The social media post says the phone in the elevator was locked and none of the emergency buttons worked.
The fall may have been related to a power outage reported about 30 minutes after the Texas Tech game on Saturday night.
