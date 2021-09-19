Vyzen Corporation holds community cookout and wellness fair

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Food, fun and fellowship. These were the three things promised from the Vyzen Corporation community cookout and wellness fair.

“We just want to bring all these different community resources and community organizations together,” said Vyzen Founder Theo Sutton. “There is a lot of competition out there that wants to be the big organization, but we just want to bring them all together. There is really no competition when you are just about serving the community.”

Molina Healthcare was on scene at the event as well to give out vaccinations to those interested.

The event was cut short due to weather, but Sutton says there will be more events coming from Vyzen.

