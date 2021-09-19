Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Vyzen Corporation holds community cookout and wellness fair

By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Food, fun and fellowship. These were the three things promised from the Vyzen Corporation community cookout and wellness fair.

“We just want to bring all these different community resources and community organizations together,” said Vyzen Founder Theo Sutton. “There is a lot of competition out there that wants to be the big organization, but we just want to bring them all together. There is really no competition when you are just about serving the community.”

Molina Healthcare was on scene at the event as well to give out vaccinations to those interested.

The event was cut short due to weather, but Sutton says there will be more events coming from Vyzen.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A one-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon left one dead at the intersection of U.S. 49 and...
Driver dies in single-vehicle accident in Hattiesburg
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem says the name of the deceased is not being released at...
1 person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 49
New Orleans Saints' Parys Haralson (98) before an NFL football game against the Carolina...
Former NFL linebacker, Flora native dead at 37
Johnson will remain in the custody of the United States Marshal pending the final disposition...
Extradition granted for former Miss. deputy charged with manslaughter in the Netherlands
The footage was caught on a Ring camera.
U.S. Marshals investigating after handcuffed suspect hit in face

Latest News

Kimberly Viehweg with the Mississippi State Department of Health, installs a car seat at Laurel...
MSDH, Laurel Police install free child car seats at Laurel Ford
According to MHP, all kids under age four must be in a child safety seat.
‘Child Passenger Safety Week’ kicks off Sunday
Volunteers from New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church delivered relief supplies to residents...
Covington church delivers relief supplies to hurricane-ravaged Louisiana
Four soldiers from the 177th Armored Brigade retired in a ceremony at Camp Shelby Friday. They...
Retiring Camp Shelby soldiers honored during ‘Celebration of Service’